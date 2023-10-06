Associate superintendent awarded for S.T.E.A.M. machine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the associate superintendent for the Wichita Falls ISD, Dr. Peter Griffiths was recognized for his dedication to the district.

Dr. Griffiths was also honored for his dedication to the S.T.E.A.M. machine bus, and finding ways to make it happen by utilizing different financial resources.

The idea came about when Dr. Griffiths and other staff members were looking for ways to provide more access to hands-on steam experiences in the aftermath of COVID-19. After brainstorming, WFISD realized that they could retrofit a retired school bus and make it a mobile S.T.E.A.M. lab.

Congratulations to Dr. Peter Griffiths on this honor from us here at News Channel 6.

