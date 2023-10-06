Blast of Fall Air

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A blast of cool, fall air will arrive Friday evening with gusty northeasterly winds and temperatures steadily falling through the 70s and into the 60s. By morning, temperatures will settle into the 40s for the first time this fall season. Saturday will be a cool day with highs near or actually below 70 degrees! We’re back in the 40s Saturday night and Sunday morning, before a warming trend with 80s for Sunday afternoon and early next week.

