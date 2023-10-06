Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 7, Stick with News Channel 6 for this week’s scores!

5A -

Rider vs. Abilene Cooper

4A -

Hirschi vs. Graham

Burkburnett vs. Decatur

WFHS vs. Mineral Wells

3A -

Iowa Park vs. Breckenridge

Jacksboro vs. Eastland

Holliday vs. Valley View

Bowie vs. Jim Ned

Henrietta vs. City View

Vernon vs. Clyde

2A -

Petrolia vs. Windthorst

Haskell vs. Munday

Archer City vs. Electra

Quanah vs. Memphis

Nocona vs. Whitewright

Olney vs. Cisco

1A -

Forestburg vs. Knox City

Lueders-Avoca vs. Throckmorton

Moran vs. Vernon Northside

Saint Jo vs. Bynum

Wichita Christian vs. Savoy

Newcastle vs. Bluff Dale

Harrold vs. Crowell

Woodson vs. Rule

Bryson vs. Lingleville

Benjamin vs. Paducah

Gold-Burg vs. Union Hill

