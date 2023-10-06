BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 7, Stick with News Channel 6 for this week’s scores!
5A -
Rider vs. Abilene Cooper
4A -
Hirschi vs. Graham
Burkburnett vs. Decatur
WFHS vs. Mineral Wells
3A -
Iowa Park vs. Breckenridge
Jacksboro vs. Eastland
Holliday vs. Valley View
Bowie vs. Jim Ned
Henrietta vs. City View
Vernon vs. Clyde
2A -
Petrolia vs. Windthorst
Haskell vs. Munday
Archer City vs. Electra
Quanah vs. Memphis
Nocona vs. Whitewright
Olney vs. Cisco
1A -
Forestburg vs. Knox City
Lueders-Avoca vs. Throckmorton
Moran vs. Vernon Northside
Saint Jo vs. Bynum
Wichita Christian vs. Savoy
Newcastle vs. Bluff Dale
Harrold vs. Crowell
Woodson vs. Rule
Bryson vs. Lingleville
Benjamin vs. Paducah
Gold-Burg vs. Union Hill
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.