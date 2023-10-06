Email City Guide
Crime Stoppers makes announcement on vehicle burglaries

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers released a public safety announcement on the recent frequency of vehicle burglaries happening in Wichita Falls.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, there has been an influx of reports related to the burglary of a vehicle across Wichita Falls.

Crime Stoppers is asking that the community remember to take in any items of value from your car or make sure they are properly locked away if they remain in your vehicle.

Crime Stoppers said it only takes less than a minute for someone to get into a vehicle and make off with your items.

You can contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at 940-322-9888 for any questions.

