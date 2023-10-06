Final Day of the After Hour Art Walk 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The final After Hours Art Walk of the season was held on October 5.

This event has been giving local artists a way to share their passion with the community for the last six years.

From a monthly event that took up just one street, to the huge success it is end for the 2023 season.

Local artists are happy to have a way to share their talents and help the economy.

”It’s so much more meaningful to have something hanging from your wall that was made by a local artist,” Local artist Cindy Thomas said.

The After Hour Art Walk has been a magnet for the downtown area.

“It’s a great way to celebrate and support local artists, it’s also to drive traffic downtown and get people walking down here to hopefully find new places that they haven’t gone and support small businesses.” Downtown Development Marketing Director Jeannett Charos said.

Thomas has taken part since the beginning.

“There was nothing down here, now we have an art center, we have artists setting up, and down the streets we have music we have restaurants we have businesses open. It’s a big boom for Wichita Falls and for me.” Thomas said.

Thomas credits the art walk with helping make her passion become her time career.

Now I have something to sell every month. You know I show my art at the gallery once a month, but as far as having a table to set up, and having art to sellit’ss helped me to produce more art, get better at what I do, and it’s just fun.” Thomas shared.

As the 2023 season comes to a close, plans for next year begin.

” It’s nice for staff and committee to have a break it allows us time to kind of look over the past season, and come up with ideas for the next year.” Charos said.

Thomas said her fingers are crossed for a good turnout for the final event of the season.

”I’m hoping we have good crowds. The weather going to be nice and the art is going to be flourishing so come on out and check it out.“

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.