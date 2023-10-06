Governor Greg Abbott appointments two across Texas

Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed two to Judicial District Courts in Texas.

Phillip Gregory, 90th Judicial District Court:

Phillip Gregory was appointed to the 90th Judicial District Court in Stephens and Young counties.

He is an assistant district attorney for the 90th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prior to serving as an assistant district attorney, he was an attorney in private practice for 15 years.

According to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Young County Bar Association. Gregory was previously an officer for the Young County Museum of History and Culture, a member of Lions Club International, and a volunteer for the Possum Pedal Bike Ride.

Dale Rabe, Jr, 100th Judicial District Court:

Dale Rabe, Jr. was appointed to the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, and Hall counties.

Rabe, Jr. of Childress is a solo practice attorney.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, a member and former president of the 100th Judicial District Bar Association, and a former member of the 46th Judicial District Bar Association.

He has served on the boards for the Childress County Hospital District and the Childress Municipal Development District, according to The Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

