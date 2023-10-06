Email City Guide
Henrietta ISD Student Art Show to hold opening reception

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is inviting the community to the opening reception of the Henrietta ISD Student Art Show.

The art show is titled “Exploring Identity and Culture” and will feature artwork created by the Henrietta ISD students.

The reception will be on Saturday, October 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The showcase will run through the month of October.

The reception will be held at 600 Eighth Street in Wichita Falls.

