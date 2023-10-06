Email City Guide
It’s a pretty “biggie” deal: Animal Services presents Biggie as this week’s Pet of the Week

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, Animal Services introduced us to Biggie, and we’re obsessed.

Biggie is a three-year-old neutered black cat weighing a whopping 24 pounds. Biggie loves to roam and play, and judging from this interview, he has a lot to say.

Biggie gets along with other cats but will need an adjustment period to a new feline, just like any other cat would.

To adopt Biggie or any other Animal Services pet, call the shelter at 940-761-8894 or visit them on Hatton Rd.

The adoption fee is $40 and covers vaccinations, a microchip, flea and tick preventative, and more. Adopters must be at least 18 and meet all requirements listed on the Animal Services website to qualify.

