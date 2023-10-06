Email City Guide
Jesus Mondragon pleads guilty to murder

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jesus Mondragon pled guilty to the charge of an accident involving a death following the death of 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez.

Mondragon was given a 42-month prison sentence during his pre-trial conference in the 30th District Court on Friday, October 6.

Mondragon struck Martinez with his vehicle and fled the scene in October of 2022. Martinez was taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced deceased in October of 2022.

Mondragon was arrested in May 2023, six months after the hit-and-run. Mondragon has been held in the Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was also being held on an immigration detainer with no bond.

