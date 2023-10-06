Know the candidate: Scott Poenitzsch for Wichita Falls Mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election season has rolled around once again and there are several positions on the ballot, including the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Scott Poenitzsch is one of four people that has thrown their hat in the ring to be the city’s next mayor, has three degrees to his name, including a master’s degree in business with an international focus, and he said he’s ready to give back to the community.

An important area he wants to focus on is embracing small and large businesses in the city, and making the process for bringing a business to Wichita Falls easier.

“I think we’re stagnant and we need to attract big businesses, or businesses, and I would partner with the chamber of commerce. I look at them as the hunters to find opportunities, bring them to the city, and I think the city leadership can embrace them and make them feel welcome to relocate or start a business here.” Poenitzsch said.

Poenitsch said his business sense would help allow him to cause growth in the city.

“We have not got a really good steady business growth, to build business, to build small business, and build populations,” said Poenitzsch. “So, my wife encouraged me to get off the sidelines and get involved, so I threw my hat in the ring.”

Poenitzsch believes, as mayor, he can make Wichita Falls Prosper.

“I’m an individual with a passion for leadership, and a passion to make things better, and a passion for change. I have very deep and broad experience in the business environment and I’m prepared to make changes and improve the quality of life for citizens in Wichita Falls,” Poenitzsch said.

A great way to contact Poenitzsch is through his Facebook or his LinkedIn, Poenitzsch for Wichita Falls Mayor.

Poenitzch is running as a write in candidate because he made a mistake on his initial documents when filing to run and didn’t find out until after it was too late to correct them.

His name will not be on the ballot, so if you want to vote for him you will have to put his name down yourself.

You don’t have to worry about spelling though according to Robin Fincannon, the Wichita County Elections Administrator, you can write down his first name and even a misspelling will be fine, as long as it’s clear what name you were trying to write down.

