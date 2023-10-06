Libraries celebrate Banned Books Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For more than 40 years, Banned Books Week has joined together librarian, teachers, and booksellers. The week long event allows readers to check out books at libraries or schools are known to be challenged or censored.

“Public institution were taking books off of library’s and classroom,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of American Library Association.

Over 1,200 books were challenged last year, and a third of those request were successful.

“And for people who are trying to find stories about themselves particularly groups of LGBT people or persons of color, Black Americans. It’s really important to find their stories on the shelves, and those are the stories that are most often being censored today,” said Stone.

In 2000, a local ordinance, known as the Altman Resolution, which allowed library card holders to petition for the removal of any children’s book to be moved to the adult section was struck down by a federal judge calling the policy unconstitutional.

“The reader is the person who needs to decide, is this a book for them. Is this the book that they want to read? Is this the information that they need to get and so it’s that person who needs to make those decision,” said Andrew Jelen, Library Supervisor, The Wichita Falls Public Library.

Stone believes there are negative consequences when readers don’t access to all books.

“You really are hurting the individual who needs to read that book, and that’s the whole purpose of the library is to make ideas and information available to those who might not be able to afford it or otherwise access that idea, and it gives everyone the same opportunities to read and discover those ideas,” said Stone.

“The Handmaids Tale which is an older book but has come back into it’s attention with television adaptation that book probably sat on the shelf and no one gave it any thought, but when people start talking about it or thinking about it then it might be challenged,” said Jelen.

“It also promotes understanding allows everyone to learn about other people’s experiences,” said Stone.

