‘Love is a battlefield’ Warrior is looking for a loving family
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Warrior.
Warrior came to Emily’s Legacy with a broken front leg, that has healed perfectly, according to Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Warrior is a year and half old pointer mix who is a bouncy, and playful dog.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
