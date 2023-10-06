Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Love is a battlefield’ Warrior is looking for a loving family

Warrior is looking for his forever family
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Warrior.

Warrior came to Emily’s Legacy with a broken front leg, that has healed perfectly, according to Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

Warrior is a year and half old pointer mix who is a bouncy, and playful dog.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

O LAWD HE COMIN'
It’s a pretty “biggie” deal: Animal Services presents Biggie as this week’s Pet of the Week
'Love is a battlefield' Warrior is looking for a loving family
'Love is a battlefield' Warrior is looking for a loving family
O LAWD HE COMIN'
It’s a pretty “biggie” deal: Animal Services presents Biggie as this week’s Pet of the Week
.
Rufus is looking for his forever home