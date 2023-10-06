Make room for a strong cold front! 10/6 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be a nice and cool day after that cold front has made its way through Texoma. Temperatures will be in the low 80s as we will see a high of 81 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. Overall, temperatures will be comfortable for any outdoor activities today, especially Friday night lights. We will have a strong cold front making its way through late this afternoon, dropping temperatures dramatically to the low 70s.

Heading into Saturday temperatures will drop dramatically into the upper 60s and low 70s after that cold front made its way through. We will see an afternoon high of 70 degrees with an overnight low of 45 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 83 degrees with an overnight low of 56 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the southwest at 5-15 mph.

For Monday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will warm up slightly. We will see a high of a nice 86 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 5-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 88 with winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 565 degrees.

Wednesday, we will warm up to the low 90s. We will see a high of 92 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 61 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of 84 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.