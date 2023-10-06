Speaking to the family of Andres Diaz Day two

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The family of Andres Diaz continued their story by explaining how Diaz and Jacinto Jimenez were both friends at one point.

Jacinto Jimenez was considered a family friend who would come over and hang out with Diaz and his family.

“We were all friends, we used to live on Lincoln Street in the back and he would come with some other friends,” Andres Diaz’s sister, Rosa Maria Nunez said.

“They would play fight and all because we had a big field back there it was like in the country,” Nunez said.

Jacinto was arrested on July 15, 2022, for the murder of Diaz and the Nunez family was shocked when they found out he was responsible.

“Whenever I saw Jacinto, I was like this is not weird but it’s weird because it hurt me knowing that Jacinto is going down for murder for something that we don’t know what happened,” Nunez said.

At the end of the trial, Diaz’s family was able to speak to Jimenez about the heartbreak he caused them.

During that time, the family of Jimenez was not present after walking out when hearing he was sentenced to 45 years.

“Why did they have to get up and leave like that when we got to the stand? While we heard them out why could they not hear us out?” Nunez said.

“Have some kind of sympathy because you know we both lost our sons” Andres Diaz’s mom, Nasaria Nunez said.

Andres Diaz’s death from fentanyl overdose is now being used to help bring awareness to this deadly drug.

The family says his photo is now on a billboard in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.