WCWI set to end irrigation season soon

WC irrigation system
WC irrigation system(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Water Improvement District No. 2 is set to end its 2023 irrigation season on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Those who need irrigation water or water for stock tanks need to call their area ditch rider to order the water they need.

According to the county’s irrigation rules and regulations, irrigation orders must be placed to the ditch rider three days before delivery, and requests need to include the number of acres to be watered, place of delivery, time water is desired, and the kind of crop to be watered.

