WFFD selling ‘Care to Wear’ shirts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is selling its ‘Care-To-Wear’ Pink T-shirts for the 2023 campaign to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer.

You can buy one of the pink shirts for $20 at either WFFD’s Station One or at Station 8.

“All of us know somebody that has been affected by this in some way shape or form so the money that we raise for this. we split between the Susan B. Komen and the American Cancer Society, they’re Breast Cancer Division,” Jon Bradley said.

If you can’t make it out to either of the stations, you can also purchase a t-shirt online here.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department has raised over $150,000 dollars in the fight against breast cancer as of the publication of this story.

Fire Station 1 is located at 1005 Bluff Street and Fire Station 8 is at 2000 Southwest Parkway.

