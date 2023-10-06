Email City Guide
WFPD patrol cars hit during response to single-vehicle wreck

A single car reportedly drove over a fence and flipped onto its top. Patrol cars were then struck while clearing scene.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department assisted in response to a single-vehicle wreck last night at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and University Avenue. While blocking traffic on Southwest Parkway to keep the scene clear, two of their patrol cars were struck by another vehicle.

According to our crews, a single vehicle reportedly went over a fence near Southwest Parkway and University Avenue, flipping onto its top. The driver is said to have minor injuries, and the house nearby was undamaged during the wreck.

Officers are investigating the cause of that wreck.

However, while police were blocking westbound traffic on Southwest Parkway, a vehicle hit two stopped patrol cars.

The contact caused airbags to go off in both vehicles. The car that hit the patrol cars then rolled into a tree on the side of the road.

An unconscious woman was pulled from that vehicle and received medical attention.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

