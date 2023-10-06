Email City Guide
WSCO stops vehicle suspected of human trafficking near Electra

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has stopped a vehicle suspected of human trafficking east of Electra, Texas, near Midway Church Road and Highway 287 East.

Sheriff David Duke said an officer pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation, citing an unbelted driver and front-seat passenger. Upon being stopped, the eight men in the car got out and attempted to flee the area.

Sheriff Duke reported that officers immediately detained three men and found two more shortly after. Three men are still at large and are believed to be hiding in the dense mesquite brush nearby where they were stopped.

The sheriff reports the WCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit has deployed drones to search for the men and has requested a search dog team from the Allred Prison Unit. In addition, two game wardens and four highway patrol troopers have assisted approximately a dozen deputies with the search.

Sheriff Duke said he was unsure if the men were smuggling contraband as their vehicle had not been searched yet.

Stick with news Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

