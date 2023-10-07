Email City Guide
Annual Friendship Festival celebrated in Friendship Park

The festival also gave vendors like Turtle D’s a chance to make a difference.
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A large crowd gathered for the annual Friendship festival held in Friendship Park.

It’s an event with over 100 vendors, plenty of games, food and ends with a bit of live entertainment by closing with a concert.

“I usually go around and I have bags where I get deodorant, shampoo, all the basic health necessities with a little medical kit, and then I go out and I give them to the homeless people,” owner of Turtle D’s, Damian Reyes said.

Damian said he hopes to make enough from selling food at the festival to make 10 of those homeless bags.

