Art show held for Henrietta High School students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some lucky students out of Henrietta got to have some of their art on display today at the Wichita Falls Art Association.

The theme of this display was “exploring identity,” and the students of Henrietta High School got to really dig deep on the project to show off their skills.

“I wanted them to do projects that were showing their identity and their culture, so we did a lot of investigation into some of the things that created what we consider to be culture and they were able to express themselves visually through the style of another artist named Giuseppe Arcimboldo,” art and graphic design teacher at Henrietta High School, Sherri Pierce said.

The works can be found on display through the month of Oct. at the far wall of the WFAA on 8th street.

Each piece holds special meaning for each student.

“I kind of based my art off of Dia Day Los Muertos, which is a celebration my mother’s side, which is my Hispanic side celebrates every year, and I kind of thought it was cool because it’s, I mean we just celebrate it, and I like seeing my family when I go down to El Paso,” Henrietta High School student, George Slagle said.

Culture can be from more than just heritage, it can also come from where you grew up.

“I chose to put in my favorite album covers and headphones connecting to music because I was born and raised in California, and all of this music is part of the culture there,” Henrietta High School student, Gavin Begran said.

After the students realized their work would be put on display it ignited motivation and creativity to make something meaningful.

“Kind of just tried to put more of like me into it instead of just, trying to draw something that didn’t really mean anything. It made it more meaningful I guess,” Slagle said.

This art show is a great chance for students to get their art out on display, and serves as an unforgettable moment of appreciation.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I’ve never really gotten that much recognition for any of my art,” Begran said.

The school’s art program is new and only started three years ago, but is thriving with more and more students joining in on the fun.

“I know that our teacher has created a wonderful program and we have a lot of terrific students, and for them to be able to showcase their artwork, it means a lot to me because I like for other people to be able to see the talents that our students have at the high school,” Principal of Henrietta High School, David Holbert said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.