Base Camp Lindsey to start construction soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After three years, Base Camp Lindsey’s ‘Haunted Asylum’ fundraiser has finally hit their end goal.

The fundraiser provided funding to the non-profit in hopes of creating dorm-style living for homeless veterans in the area.

Organizers share that they are at the financial finish line to start construction for Base Camp Lindsey.

After three years of fundraisers and laying down the blueprint for Base Camp Lindsey.

Organizers share they have raised enough to begin preparing the property.

Air Force Veteran Gary Kidd said the non-profit has been a support as he gets back on his feet.

”Has Camp Lindsey been a blessing to you? Base Camp Lindsey Treasurer Steve Halloway asked.

‘10-4″ Airforce Veteran Gary Kidd answered.

It may look spooky now, but soon it will be time to begin the dirty work.

We are near demo and construction it’s going to prevent us from having any more events here.” Halloway explained.

Saying farewell to the haunted asylum is a huge victory.

”That’s a good thing we’re going to go from an asylum to a place of peace and tranquility and a place for veterans to get back on their feet.”Halloway shared.

”To help other people have a place to go to that needs help.” Kidd explained.

For 35 years, Gary Kidd was homeless, living on the streets of Wichita Falls.

”I got to where I just didn’t care, I don’t need it so I’ll just stay on my own.” Kidd said.

Today, he credits BCL for helping him get a roof over his head.

”Staying out of the heat, getting groceries, having water. Camp Lindsey has helped me to move into University Park Nursing.”

They are hoping to see an increase in the amount collected this year.

”It was a little over $7,000, it helped us cover the asbestos abatement. So everything works towards the end goal which is getting our veterans off the streets into a stable lifestyle like they had once before.” Halloway explained.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will house 25 vets in co-ed dorm-style living.

”We’re going to teach them how to get back in the groove of life were going to teach them how to wash their own clothes again, how to cook for themselves, how to clean for themselves.” Halloway said.

Getting these vets off the street could mean securing a job as well.

”We will give them job skills we will partner with businesses and industry here locally so it’s going to have an economic impact at some point.” He said.

Halloway said they are eager to open; the goal is 6 to 9 months from now.

”Every day that was not open that’s another day that our vets are in that environment, and that’s not a place that we want them to be. They’re our vets all of them.”

Halloway added that his fingers are crossed for the community to come out one last time for the final ‘Haunted Asylum’ event.

He’s hoping to be overwhelmed with visitors. Opening night on October 6, it will run every Friday and Saturday of the month.

