Crime of the Week: Edondre Smith charged for shooting

By Joseph Saint and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week, we are revisiting the arrest and charge of Edondre Smith.

On Monday, September 11, the police were called to a barricaded suspect at the Highpoint Village Apartments on Professional Drive.

The suspect, Edondre Smith, was believed to be connected to the shooting the night before.

SWAT quickly surrounded the building and got other residents to evacuate.

Officers then attempted to call Smith out from an upstairs apartment but were met with resistance and attempted alternative measures.

In less than an hour Smith was taken into custody without incident and was placed under arrest for previous warrants for charges unrelated to the shooting.

This week, Smith was officially charged in relation to that crime. According to the arrest warrant, Smith and the victims had originally gotten into an argument on Facebook.

The men then decided to meet in person and fight, but when the victims arrived to meet Smith, he reportedly began waving a handgun around before opening fire on the victims striking the driver in the left arm.

Smith is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a total bond of more than $150,000.

