Burkburnett man named to Texas Board of Trustees

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Rodney Alan Ryalls to the Emergency Services Retirement Board of Trustees.

Ryalls is from Burkburnett and is the deputy regional fire marshal for the Intermountain Region of the National Park Service, and Department of the Interior.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Ryalls retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004 after 21 years of service. He is a member of the Burkburnett Fire Department, treasurer of Red River Valley Wildlife, Inc., committee member of the SFFMA, and former president of the Burkburnett Rotary Club and the Red River District of SFFMA.

His terms are set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Board oversees and governs a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services personnel in Texas.

