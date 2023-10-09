Email City Guide
Harlem Globetrotters set to visit Wichita Falls

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced the Harlem Globetrotters will stop at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on February 12, 2024.

They will make their stop at 7:00 p.m. for their 2024 World Tour.

Tickets are on sale at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office or at wfmpec.com.

More information can be found by calling the MPEC at (940) 716-5500.

