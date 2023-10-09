Harlem Globetrotters set to visit Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced the Harlem Globetrotters will stop at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on February 12, 2024.

They will make their stop at 7:00 p.m. for their 2024 World Tour.

Tickets are on sale at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office or at wfmpec.com.

More information can be found by calling the MPEC at (940) 716-5500.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.