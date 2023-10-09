Email City Guide
i.d.e.a. wf gets closer to announcing winner

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Within a week, i.d.e.a. wf will announce the winner(s) of the 2023 i.d.e.a. wf program.

The programs aim to help business owners become more successful.

“It actually helped us to organize our business a little bit with a business plan,” said Todd Artigue, owner of Seasons Eating.

Artigue is one of six contestants left in the i.d.e.a. wf program hoping to win the judges over.

“Get our business plan down and also kinda help us get things in line and get us thinking about what we want to do in case we need to go to a bank or if we want to expand,” said Artigue.

The grand prize of $50,000 is what contestants want to win but the decision is left to the judges.

“The judges will then rank the finalist and then determine based on their request and based on how much money we have as to how much money will be given to each winner,” said Jeannie Hilbers, coordinator of i.d.e.a. wf.

For Artigue, staying calm and business-minded is what he’s focused on.

“Trying not to think about it because it’s still a contest and still we could lose or not win the money let’s look at it that way but we ‘re excited we have other things in the works right now where we’re building on our own manufacturing kitchen so we’re pretty busy with those thoughts right now and trying not to think about it much,” said Artigue.

Hilbers said if a contestant doesn’t get a share of the pot there could be a reason.

“Maybe it’s that you’re quite not ready, maybe your business is a great business and it’s a great idea but at the phase that you’re in maybe the judges weren’t comfortable giving you the money at this time,” said Hilbers.

