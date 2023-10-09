Little Free Library installed at Kate Burgess Elementary

Email City Guide
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, a brand new Little Free Library was recently installed in front of Kate Burgess Elementary.

The North Texas Area United Way Early Childhood Coalition provided the Little Free Library.

The Little Free Library motto is “Take A Book, Share A Book!”

The Coalition has strived to provide a Little Free Library in front of all WFISD elementary schools.

If you have books that are no longer needed, consider donating them to one of the Little Free Libraries.

