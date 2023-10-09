Local businesses taking advantage of pumpkin spice trend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that it’s Fall, it could be hard to resist pumpkin spice everything.

Local businesses share taking advantage of the pumpkin spice season could be a huge boom for their business.

Pumpkin spice may be the staple of Fall. From pumpkin spice-flavored Oreos to pumpkin spice-flavored SPAM.

All companies want to capitalize on this trend. Businesses in the area reveal that taking heed in selling pumpkin spice items in their stores could be a ‘Gourd Luck Charm’.

”We are full fledge, pumpkin spice Fall is here it’s the vibe.” Harvest Drug & Gift sales associate Janet Beard announced.

Pumpkin spices make it a notorious appearance every fall, this year it came much sooner.

”It typically hits around the end of August or early September, it was hitting pre-August we were already having to get on the go in Pumpkin spice late July.” Margie’s Bakery General Manager Andrew Morrow said.

Pumpkin spice made its initial appearance in 2003, but marketing experts didn’t expect its popularity to skyrocket.

“The first time I didn’t expect it to be a huge success. Later, I could recognize the huge success because now there are so many new brands introducing new pumpkin spice flavored items.” MSU Marketing Professor Dr. Eunyoung Jang recalled.

Harvest Gift & Drug share selling pumpkin spice goods early means selling out before the season officially kicks off.

”Our sales are up 20 percent due to pumpkin spice. Far as products go, we’ve got all things pumpkin spice we have coffee which we are sold out of, we have pumpkin spice popcorn which is on reorder, and we have t-shirt candles and fragrances.” Beard said.

Margie’s Bakery & Deli said selling these favored items like pumpkin spice loaves and lattes early increases the holiday shopping now.

”By doing that now, doing it early, were kind of able to gauge the business of thanksgiving. So we’re putting out pumpkin spice coffees, pumpkin loaves, and pumpkin square.” Morrow said.

Experts shared that we won’t see a decrease in pumpkins it’s very widespread.

”It’s very diverse including pumpkin spice ice cream, pumpkin spice bakery, and even dog food so I see a continual impact on the economy because of pumpkin spice.” Dr. Jang said.

Local businesses are recommending that you grab your desired pumpkin spice items now.

It may be too late to obtain as we move forward into the season.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.