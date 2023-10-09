Meals on Wheels to host Boots & Heels for Hot Meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls will be hosting its Boots and Heels for Hot Meals event on Thursday, October 12.

The event will take place at The Warehouse, located at 1401 Lamar Street in Wichita Falls.

The tables at the event are $1000 and include 8 tickets.

According to Meals on Wheels, each table provides 140 meals to older adults, the disabled, and the homebound served by Meals on Wheels.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and will feature a shoe garden, an auction, a live band, and “The Texas Trio”.

More information can be found on their Facebook or by contacting Meals on Wheels at (940)322-6232 or sdarnell@mowwc.org.

