Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Meals on Wheels to host Boots & Heels for Hot Meals

wichita county expansion
wichita county expansion(Kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls will be hosting its Boots and Heels for Hot Meals event on Thursday, October 12.

The event will take place at The Warehouse, located at 1401 Lamar Street in Wichita Falls.

The tables at the event are $1000 and include 8 tickets.

According to Meals on Wheels, each table provides 140 meals to older adults, the disabled, and the homebound served by Meals on Wheels.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and will feature a shoe garden, an auction, a live band, and “The Texas Trio”.

More information can be found on their Facebook or by contacting Meals on Wheels at (940)322-6232 or sdarnell@mowwc.org.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Little Free Library installed at Kate Burgess Elementary
Little Free Library installed at Kate Burgess Elementary
WF Area Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls event
WF Area Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls event
WF Area Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls event
WF Area Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls event
Riverbend Nature Center Not So Scary Halloween on October 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Not So Scary Halloween