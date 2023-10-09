Nice temperatures are expected for the start of your week. 10/8 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Tonight will be nice and cool after we saw that cold front make its way through this weekend. We will have an overnight low of 59 degrees. Heading into Monday, we will have another nice and warm day. We will see highs in the upper 80s with 88 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Overall, A great start to your week.

Heading into Tuesday temperatures will remain the same like we saw on Monday. We will see a high of 88 degrees once again with an overnight low of 62 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 89 degrees with an overnight low of 63 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

For Thursday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will warm up slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 92 degrees with sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 15-25 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Friday, we will remain in the double digits as a cold front will be making its way through. We will see a high of 75 with winds blowing from the southwest at 10-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain cool and seasonable with highs in the low 70s. We will see a high of 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the north at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 74 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 53 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

