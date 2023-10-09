Email City Guide
Riverbend Nature Center
Riverbend Nature Center Not So Scary Halloween on October 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Riverbend Nature Center Not So Scary Halloween on October 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Riverbend Nature Center is hosting a Not So Scary Halloween on October 13th.

The party will be at the Riverbend Nature Center facility located at 2200 3rd Street at the main entrance.

The night is great for the whole family and will be filled with fun activities for the children starting at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children, intended for children who are just not quite ready for the horrors of Halloween yet.

There will be crafts, candy, games, and dancing to music from DJ Marcus.

As well as the Giant Candy Bar Walk, the flashlight fun trail, and the children’s garden will all be open.

The costume contests will be cutest, funniest, spookiest, most creative, and best group costumes with prizes.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in family friendly costumes.

