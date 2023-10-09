Texas lawmakers looking to end some COVID restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The third Texas Special Session began at 1:00 pm on Oct. 9, and one bill is pushing to end COVID restrictions.

According to MSU Texas political science chair Dr. Linda Veazey, Gov. Greg Abbott called this third session in response to agenda items not passing in previous special sessions and the 88th LEgislative session.

Gov. Abbott would like lawmakers to push through legislation that would prevent private business owners from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19.

“We try to be a very business friendly state and a state where we kind of, you know, want people to have freedom to do what they want to do, so usually that would mean a private company having the freedom to decide that. So this will be interesting if they are not allowed,” Dr. Veazey said.

The bill was originally proposed during the 88th legislative session, and our local house representative, James Frank, was a joint author of that bill.

Dr. Veazey said it’s an interesting move for a business friendly state like Texas to make.

“The vaccine is not just thought about as a health measure or even evaluated just based on whether or not it’s safe, or people should do it. It has really become a matter of politics and identity and people sometimes not wanting to be told what to do,” Dr. Veazey said.

At one time, United Regional required all employees to be vaccinated, they responded to the states decision to push for the bill:

“The COVID vaccine played a pivotal role in managing the pandemic, both nationally and within our community. While COVID has not gone away, severe illness and death have both radically decreased. And although the COVID vaccine is no longer required of staff, we do encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID – as well as for all other appropriate vaccine-preventable/vaccine-mitigated diseases. We, United Regional Health Care System, remain prepared to care for the health care needs of our community, whatever the future may hold.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.