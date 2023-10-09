Email City Guide
Three teens killed in early-morning crash

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a deadly wreck on US Highway 277 early Monday morning, killing three teens and injuring another.

According to DPS, around 2:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was driving northeast along the highway at unsafe speeds when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car slid off the roadway at a side skid and hit a culvert, causing it to roll.

None of the passengers nor the driver were wearing seatbelts. The 17-year-old driver was rushed to United Regional with incapacitating injuries.

The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the passengers were 16-year-old boys from Iowa Park. The third passenger was a 15-year-old girl from Henrietta.

