Three teens killed in early-morning crash

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a deadly wreck on US Highway 277 early Monday morning, killing three teens and injuring another.

According to DPS, around 2:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was driving northeast along the highway at unsafe speeds when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car slid off the roadway at a side skid and hit a culvert, causing it to roll.

None of the passengers nor the driver were wearing seatbelts. The 17-year-old driver was rushed to United Regional with incapacitating injuries.

The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the passengers were 16-year-old boys from Iowa Park. The third passenger was a 15-year-old girl from Henrietta.

