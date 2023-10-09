Town Halls across Wichita County announced

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Four town halls for the months of October and November have been announced for Wichita County.

The announcement was made to update residents on their county government and provide an extra opportunity to visit with their representatives on the Commissioners Court.

According to Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson, he and the commissioner of that specific precinct will offer an update on county government and discuss the challenges and opportunities that Wichita County faces in 2024.

Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions at any of the four town halls:

Precinct 2 with Commissioner Mickey Fincannon Will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10 at the Burkburnett Community Center. The Burkburnett Community Center is located at 735 Davy Drive in Burkburnett.

Precinct 4 with Commissioner Jeff Watts Will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 at the Lynn Event Center. The Lynn Event Center is located at 222 W Cleveland Avenue in Electra.

Precinct 3 with Commissioner Barry Mahler Will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19 inside Sammy’s Social Event Center. The Sammy Social Event Center is located at 1110 E Highway Street in Iowa Park.

Precinct 1 with Commissioner Mark Beauchamp Will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 inside the Wichita Falls Museum of Art. The Wichita Falls Museum of Art is located at 2 Eureka Circle, near the MSU Texas campus.



