Warm Temperatures for Now

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will be on the increase this week with a big storm system spinning north of us. Highs will be in the 80s and possibly lower 90s with south and southwest winds between 20 and 30mph. A strong front pushes through Thursday night, with strong north winds behind it. That send cool, fall, air our way starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. The forecast remains mainly a dry one.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.