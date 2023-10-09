Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warm Temperatures for Now

Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s until Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will be on the increase this week with a big storm system spinning north of us. Highs will be in the 80s and possibly lower 90s with south and southwest winds between 20 and 30mph. A strong front pushes through Thursday night, with strong north winds behind it. That send cool, fall, air our way starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. The forecast remains mainly a dry one.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks the furthest distance a tornado carried something.
Weather Question of the Day: Furthest distance a tornado carried something
Temperatures will be rather warm through Thursday before much cooler weather for the upcoming...
Warm Temperatures for Now
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks the furthest distance a tornado carried something.
Weather Question of the Day: Furthest distance a tornado carried something
weather
Nice and warm start for the start of your week 10/9 AM