WF Area Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be holding its Empty Bowls event on Wednesday, October 11.

Empty Bowls will feature local artists, restaurants, and community volunteers working together to fill empty bowls in the community.

WFAFB invites the community to enjoy live music, soups, breads, and desserts. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tickets will also include 3 free wine samples with bottles available for purchase.

In exchange for their ticket stub, guests may pick out a handcrafted bowl, made by a local artist, as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

The money raised is donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, where it will be used to feed hungry people right here in the community.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the service desk at all Wichita Falls United Supermarket stores.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.