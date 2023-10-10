Cooler temperatures coming soon 10/10 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have another nice and warm day. We will see highs in the upper 80s with 88 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Overall, A great start to your day.

Heading into Wednesday temperatures will remain the same like we saw on Tuesday. We will see a high of 86 degrees once again with an overnight low of 62 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 20-30 mph.

Thursday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 90 degrees with an overnight low of 50 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the southwest at 20-25mph.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 70 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 20-30 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as a cold front will be making its way through. We will see a high of 71 with winds blowing from the north at 10-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain cool and seasonable with highs in the low 70s. We will see a high of 74 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 74 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 53 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

