Former Clay Co. sheriff sentenced in oppression case

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeffery Lyde was sentenced today for crimes he committed while acting as the Clay County sheriff.

On Sept. 15, Lyde was found guilty of one count of official oppression and one count of tampering with government records after being accused of holding two inmates in jail longer than legally permitted.

According to Henrietta attorney Frank Douthitt, the District Attorney and defense made a deal regarding Lyde’s sentencing. Their deal came down to a $1,500 fine for both charges and 30 days in the Hardeman County jail, which will be served sometime in November.

The state will drop any other charges against Lyde in exchange for the fine and jail time. Lyde has also resigned as a peace officer, disqualifying him from serving in any law enforcement.

Lyde and his counsel have agreed not to appeal his conviction or sentence.

