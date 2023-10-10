Email City Guide
The first ever H.E.R. Expo is on the horizon

(Health Empowering Resources for Women)
The very first H.E.R. Expo is on October 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will be hosted at...
The very first H.E.R. Expo is on October 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will be hosted at the Farmers Market on 8th and Ohio Street.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The very first H.E.R. Expo is on October 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Farmers Market on 8th and Ohio Street.

Various venders will be available to talk about the different resources available to the community that will help women.

By empowering the women in Wichita Falls with awareness to health and wellness.

Donations will always be accepted to help out the local women’s shelter.

For more information check out herwfexpo.com

