Important dates for the 2023 uniform election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the 2023 uniform election draws closer, Texans should be aware of important dates for early voting, submitting mail-in ballots, and changes to voter registrations.

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Last day to register to vote

Monday, Oct. 23: First day of in-person early-voting

Friday, Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (ballots must be received , not postmarked, by USPS by this date)

Friday, Nov. 3: Last day of in-person early-voting

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election day; the last day to receive ballots by mail

Voters can check their voting status at votetexas.gov to see if they can vote in Texas. Texas voters must either be registered to vote in their county or travel to vote in the county listed on their registration.

Additionally, voters must provide identification to cast their vote. Texas accepts seven forms of ID to vote, with four forms listed as various state IDs that the Texas Department of Public Safety must issue and three forms listed as federal forms of identification that the US government issues.

Texas accepts the following as valid forms of Voter ID:

A Texas Driver’s License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

A Texas Personal ID Card

A Texas Handgun License

A US Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

A US Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

A US Passport (book or card)

Voters who cannot obtain any of these identifications can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and present an alternate form of identification, such as a utility bill, birth certificate, bank statement, or government check.

Alternate identifications must be original documents (not copies) that include the voter’s name and address, which will be compared to the state’s official list of registered voters to determine if that voter is eligible to vote in that election.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.