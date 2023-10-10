Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Important dates for the 2023 uniform election

Generic voting photo of ballots
Generic voting photo of ballots(MGN Online)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the 2023 uniform election draws closer, Texans should be aware of important dates for early voting, submitting mail-in ballots, and changes to voter registrations.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 10: Last day to register to vote
  • Monday, Oct. 23: First day of in-person early-voting
  • Friday, Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (ballots must be received, not postmarked, by USPS by this date)
  • Friday, Nov. 3: Last day of in-person early-voting
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7: Election day; the last day to receive ballots by mail

Voters can check their voting status at votetexas.gov to see if they can vote in Texas. Texas voters must either be registered to vote in their county or travel to vote in the county listed on their registration.

Additionally, voters must provide identification to cast their vote. Texas accepts seven forms of ID to vote, with four forms listed as various state IDs that the Texas Department of Public Safety must issue and three forms listed as federal forms of identification that the US government issues.

Texas accepts the following as valid forms of Voter ID:

  • A Texas Driver’s License
  • A Texas Election Identification Certificate
  • A Texas Personal ID Card
  • A Texas Handgun License
  • A US Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph
  • A US Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • A US Passport (book or card)

Voters who cannot obtain any of these identifications can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and present an alternate form of identification, such as a utility bill, birth certificate, bank statement, or government check.

Alternate identifications must be original documents (not copies) that include the voter’s name and address, which will be compared to the state’s official list of registered voters to determine if that voter is eligible to vote in that election.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

“I think there are some incredible good things that are happening here in Wichita Falls... and...
Know the candidate: Tim Short for Wichita Falls Mayor
Know the candidate: Scott Poenitzsch for Wichita Falls Mayor
Know the candidate: Scott Poenitzsch for Wichita Falls Mayor
The League of Women Voters of Texas has released a voting guide to help Texans make educated...
League of Women Voters offers guide for Texas consitutional amendments
Meeting Mayoral candidate Carol Murray
Know the candidate: Carol Murray for Wichita Falls Mayor