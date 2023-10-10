Know the candidate: Tim Short for Wichita Falls Mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election season has rolled around once again and there are several positions on the ballot, including the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Tim Short is one of four candidates to throw their hat in the ring to become the city’s next mayor.

Short has been a part of the Wichita Falls community for more than 20 years, and he hopes to lead the city and make it a place people love to live in.

“I’ve lead the kiwanis club, hands to hands, 100 club, coached baseball here for 10 years, and I’ve delivered the same meals on wheels route every wednesday on the east side of the city for the last 13 years,” Short said.

Short believes Wichita Falls has a promising future if lead correctly and he wants to help make it a better place. One that people will want to move to.

“I think there are some incredible good things that are happening here in Wichita Falls, that are about to happen in Wichita Falls, and I want to be a part of facilitating those things right here,” Short said.

Short said his experience in business and the nonprofit world is what qualifies him to be the city’s next mayor,and he’s proud to say he’s publicly endorsed by the fire, police and realtors associations.

“I feel like my experiences with business, and my experience with in the non profit world are the things that qualify me, with my network, with the relationships that I’ve built up over the years,” said Short. “I think those are the things that qualify me to help qualify me to lead this city into the future.”

Should he be elected, Short wants to focus on securing generational water by pushing for Lake Ringgold.

“We had a theme going where Lake Ringgold got put on the back burner. I don’t want my kids and grandkids to be able to say the same thing about me,” said Short. “I want them to know that we helped take care of that and secured their future.”

Short also wants the city to partner more closely with Sheppard Air Force Base, and wants to make our local government more transparent.

“I want to move our city council meetings to 5:30 in the evening, so people who work for a living, like myself, can attend more easily, can be there for the things like the water contract that we just went through,” Short said.

Short said his cellphone number, (940) 636-7306, is the best way to reach him. You can access his website here.

