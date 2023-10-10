Red Cross celebrates 50K free smoke alarms installed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross North Texas Region celebrated the installation of the region’s 50,000th free smoke alarm in Wichita Falls.

The free smoke alarms were provided to help families as part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign has helped save at least 1,928 lives since launching in October 2014.

“I’m at ease ‘cause when I cook. I don’t have to worry about my stove catching fire or worry about the kids, know kids get into things when you got grandkids, I’m secure now I can it’s just wonderful,” Betty Ratliff, one of the recipients, said.

The American Red Cross said if you would like to sign up for the free program or Volunteer to visit their website here.

