Upcoming weather impacting cold and flu season

((Source: stock image/Pexels))
By Rowan Hardman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With cold and flu season right at our front door, colder temperatures could lead to a spike in viral infections.

“We tend to see a lot more viral illnesses. like influenza, and RSV. and even more of just the common cold which is anything from rhinoviruses to adenovirus,” Family Medicine Dr. Zachary Pendleton said.

Dr. Pendle ton said our behavior changes during the colder months, and so we spend more time indoors, closer to other people.

He said weather does play a little bit of a role as humidity levels drop with colder temperatures, and that can sometimes make us more susceptible to getting infections.

“As we transition into this cooler weather, typically you get air that comes out of the north. When you get air that comes out of the north, it’s not only cool. but it’s also dry air so the humidity will be low as well. We’re seeing some nights ahead of us that are going to be in the low forties. and you consider that those are cool temperatures at this time of year,” First Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey said.

Viral infections hit any age, from toddlers to the elderly, but a few small changes in our habits can play a big factor in our health, things like hand washing and staying home when you are sick.

“A lot of the things we have done for the past two years, day in and day out, in terms of giving people around you more space. Social distancing has been big in the last few years, and getting your recommended vaccinations, Dr. Pendleton said.

United Regional is offering its drive-thru vaccine clinic through November 11.

