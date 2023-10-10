Warm and Breezy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system will create strong south and southwesterly winds both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be rather warm both days with highs in the middle 80s on Wednesday and lower to middle 90s for Thursday. Winds will gust above 25 from time to time. A strong, fall cold front arrives Thursday night with gusty northwesterly winds behind it, ushering in a return of fall air for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows at night in the 40s. The cool, fall weather last into next week. The current weather pattern will keep us dry for a while longer.

