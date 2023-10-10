WFISD reveals new updates for Legacy and Memorial High

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD board members announced an update on the two new high schools’ construction progress. District officials said the ball is rolling quickly as they prepare for both campuses to open next year.

The paint has dried at Legacy and Memorial High Schools, and now it’s time to furnish both campuses. Lockers in the band halls have already been installed.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said he was impressed by the updates he’s noticed. He said now is the ideal time to purchase and install furniture, fixtures, and equipment for day-to-day operations.

”What we did is add some major furniture and equipment. Next week, we’ll start moving appliances to the new high schools. So, there some exciting things are happening,” Griffiths said. “This is two years of planning. You see the construction little by little, but when you actually see the furniture go in, the appliances go in, that’s when it becomes a reality.”

Dr. Griffiths said the new schools are three times the size of the district’s current education center. with ceilings as high as those in a shopping mall.

The district also approved a budget for a boom truck lift so maintenance can clean and change light fixtures when needed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.