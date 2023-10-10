White Cane Safety and Awareness Event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Beacon Lighthouse hosts the White Cane Safety Event.

Bringing awareness people who are low vision or blind.

On October 18th at 10:00 a.m. the event will kick off followed by the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

Afterwards the white cane activity will begin and wrapping up at 12:00 p.m. with lunch consisting of burgers and chips.

This event will be held at the Beacon Lighthouse facility on 300 Martin Luther King and 7th Street.

