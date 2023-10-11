‘22 Miles for 22 Vets’ event to benefit local veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marine Veteran Shawn Carian joined us in the studio to talk about an event that is raising awareness about veteran mental health.

22 Miles for 22 Vets is a 22-mile ruck hike begin held on November 4 in Wichita Falls.

The event has been given its name in reference to the average of 22 veterans who commit suicide every day across the United States.

The event intends to raise awareness of veteran suicide and mental health while building camaraderie in the local veteran community.

Admission costs $65 for individual tickets or for military groups of six or more is $45 each.

All of the proceeds will go to Operation Heal Our Patriots and Mighty Oaks Foundation.

Those interested in taking part in the 22 Miles for 22 Vets ruck hike can sign up here.

More information can be found by contacting Shawn Carian at 22milesfor22vets@gmail.com

The event will begin at the Veterans Memorial at Lake Wichita, located at 5205 Fairway Boulevard.

