Another nice and warm day before fall like temperatures return 10/11 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have another nice and warm day. We will see highs in the upper 80s with 86 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-25 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will be a couple of degrees cooler than we saw yesterday. Today is shaping up to be a great one!

Heading into Thursday temperatures will warm up into the low 90s. We will see a high of 94 degrees once again with an overnight low of 53 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the southwest at 20-25 mph. We will have a strong cold front making its way through late that evening bringing in fall like temperatures.

Friday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 72 degrees with an overnight low of 45 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the northwest at 20-25mph.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 70 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as a cold front will be making its way through. We will see a high of 75 with winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Monday, we will remain cool and seasonable with highs in the low 70s. We will see a high of 72 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 71 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

