BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 8

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 8. Stick with News Channel 6 for this week’s scores on Friday night!

5A -

Rider vs. Abilene Wylie

4A -

WFHS vs. Decatur

Grham vs. Snyder

3A -

Jacksboro vs. Comanche

Vernon vs. Breckenridge

Callisburg vs. City View

Holliday vs. Henrietta

Bowie vs. Iowa Park

2A -

Olney vs. Anson

Archer City vs. Haskell

Seymour vs. Electra

Munday vs. Windthorst

Claredon vs. Quanah

Trenton vs. Nocona

1A -

Harrold vs. Paducah

Woodson vs. Haskell Paint Creek

Bryson vs. Gordon

Chillicothe vs. Crowell

