Braden Southard performing “Make You Miss Me”

Upcoming Single Release Party in Archer City
Braden Southard performed his new song live to promote his upcoming launch party in Archer City...
Braden Southard performed his new song live to promote his upcoming launch party in Archer City on October 14th.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Braden Southard has always been a singer, and at age 14 he wanted to pursue it more.

He later wrote his first song “Right Where I Need to be” and age 18 once returning from Nashville to Texas, he hit the stage as a one-man band.

Braden has been blessed with a great fan base that just keeps growing.

With one big song on the radio “You Got My Head Spinning,” hitting #15 on the iTunes pre-order charts, hitting charts in France, and making it in a magazine in Europe.

Now in October on the 14th he will be having single release party for his new song in Archer City, Texas.

Launching Braden Southard’s new song, “Make You Miss Me” at the Legion on 182 Burkett Road.

