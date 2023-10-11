Fall Weather is Almost Here Again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and breezy weather is expected again on Thursday as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest later in the day and at night. High temperatures on Thursday will rise into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Any rain with the front will stay well north of us. Strong northwesterly winds kick in late Thursday night and Friday behind the fall cool front, sending highs into the 70s for Friday. Over the weekend, high temperatures will mainly be in the 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s and possibly some upper 30s.

